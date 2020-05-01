Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 8,862 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.32% of Natus Medical worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTUS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.99 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $873.09 million, a PE ratio of -92.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.