Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

