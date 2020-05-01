Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Freshpet worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Freshpet by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Freshpet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

FRPT opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,256.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Freshpet Inc has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

