Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,059,052 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 170,502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $804,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,310,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 745,800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 506,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $4,338,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

