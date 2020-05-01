Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $13.23 Million Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of AAR worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $19.58 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $712.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.79.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.71%.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

