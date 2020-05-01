Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Cavco Industries worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cavco Industries by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $215.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

