Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,356,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,883,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,614,000 after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NYSE:OXY opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.04%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

