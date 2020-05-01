Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Alphabet worth $1,736,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,498.94.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,346.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,184.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 40.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

