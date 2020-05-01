Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309,852 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 50,038 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 518.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

BMY opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

