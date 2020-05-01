Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 16,768 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Paylocity worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.