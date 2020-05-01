Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ICU Medical worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,827,000 after purchasing an additional 164,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 231,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $219.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.77. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.61.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.