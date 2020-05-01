Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Director E. Mary Bennett Buys 1,000 Shares

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Director E. Mary Bennett bought 1,000 shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $11,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $3,597. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BDL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.60. 398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.11% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

