Flash (FLASH) Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Flash has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $23.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.02417333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00197664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.