Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00024843 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $115,560.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.26 or 0.03989610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035955 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009669 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011338 BTC.

About Flowchain

FLC is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

