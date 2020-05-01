Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Flowr stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,888. Flowr has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

