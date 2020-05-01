Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of FLO stock traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 76 ($1.00). 46,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,696. Flowtech Fluidpower has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Russell Cash purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £3,090 ($4,064.72).

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes hydraulic and pneumatic fluid power products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flowtechnology, Power Motion Control, and Process. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

