FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in FMC by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $72,789,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after buying an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after buying an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,692. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

