Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,543 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.97. 2,469,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,622. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

