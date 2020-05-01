Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 5.1% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 10.57% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 681,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after buying an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 168,896 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 231,446 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 140,237 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,978. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $33.29.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.