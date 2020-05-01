Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 18,512 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,600. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.68. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

