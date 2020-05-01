Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Cerner by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. 148,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

