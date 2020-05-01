Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,054 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 107.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

MO stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,481,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,507,398. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

