Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 326,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.31. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

