Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $8,572,946 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $21.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.99. 4,170,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.75 and its 200 day moving average is $277.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $171.04 and a 12 month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

