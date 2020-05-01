Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,996 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises about 6.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.09% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 169,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,531,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,300,000.

Shares of JPME traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.47. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.57. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $72.04.

