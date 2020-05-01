Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.63. 65,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,011. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,629. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

