Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 41,316 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,316 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 1.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,088,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 842,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

