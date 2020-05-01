Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 39,928 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,928 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

