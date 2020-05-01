Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $70.36. 43,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,860. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

