Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada accounts for 6.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Franco Nevada worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,611,000 after purchasing an additional 505,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,275,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,899 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,282 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco Nevada from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.82.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.27. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

