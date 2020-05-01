Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $178.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $356.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

