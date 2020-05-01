Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.77 ($60.19).

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRA. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of FRA:FRA opened at €40.04 ($46.56) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.42.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

