Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Reduced by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 4.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $27,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,523,094. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

