Fruth Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,818,427. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

