Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €30.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($39.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.33 ($39.92).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE traded down €2.50 ($2.91) during trading on Friday, reaching €30.50 ($35.47). 73,500 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.09. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.