FUTURAX Market Capitalization Tops $3,149.42 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $3,149.42 and $30,134.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00398113 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001094 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006195 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012477 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001158 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

