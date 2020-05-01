FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Anglo American plc Unsponsored Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Anglo American in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NGLOY. Barclays raised shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday. Renaissance Capital upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Investec downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anglo American from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 182,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

