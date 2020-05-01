FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) Issued By Desjardins

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Northview Apartment Reit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.13.

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$99.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Northview Apartment Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

Northview Apartment Reit has a 52 week low of C$20.30 and a 52 week high of C$26.04.

