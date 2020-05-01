FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Rentokil Initial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.69. 28,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,116. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.71. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.