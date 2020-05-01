FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Lowered by Raymond James

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.62. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05. The firm has a market cap of $442.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

