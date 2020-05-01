FY2020 EPS Estimates for K12 Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K12 in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

LRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

LRN stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $23.06. 3,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $878.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.02. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in K12 by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in K12 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after buying an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in K12 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,327,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 328,505 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in K12 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 730,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

