FY2020 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Reduced by DA Davidson

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for KBR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KBR. UBS Group dropped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

KBR traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,080. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.67%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

