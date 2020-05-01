FY2020 EPS Estimates for Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Reduced by Analyst

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RBNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $124,135 over the last three months. 9.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,345,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 666.0% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

