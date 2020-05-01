FY2020 EPS Estimates for SOCO International plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SOCO International in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SOCO International’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:SOCLF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. SOCO International has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

About SOCO International

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

