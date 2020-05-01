FY2020 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Travis Perkins in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$11.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.76. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

