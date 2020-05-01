FYDcoin Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $2,756.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002361 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000637 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000970 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 465,835,500 coins and its circulating supply is 448,685,800 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.