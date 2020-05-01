GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.32 ($27.12).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G1A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of G1A stock opened at €20.98 ($24.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -22.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €19.46 and its 200-day moving average is €25.88.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

