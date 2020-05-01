Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $111.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

NYSE GNRC traded down $6.24 on Friday, reaching $97.44. 1,081,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Generac by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $294,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

