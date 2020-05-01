General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 188.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

General Dynamics stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.62. 2,783,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

