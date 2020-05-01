General Motors (NYSE:GM) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.47.

NYSE GM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 975,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,362,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

